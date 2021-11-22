Max Group to sponsor Jabbar Memorial Tennis tournament

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 07:58 pm

Max Group to sponsor Jabbar Memorial Tennis tournament

The tournament will be organised by Bangladesh Tennis Federation and Engineers Recreation Centre ​​​​​​​- an affiliate of the Institution of Engineers

Picture: Courtesy
Bangladesh Tennis Federation and Engineers Recreation Centre - an affiliate of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh are set to organise Jabbar Memorial Tennis Tournament from 11-17 December.

The tournament, named after the founder president of Engineer Club, MA Jabbar, will be sponsored by Max Group, said a press release. 

All Bangladeshi citizens are eligible to participate in the tournament.

A total of Tk204500 worth of prize money would be given to winners in the different categories, the press release added. 

The last date to enter the tournament is 7 December.

