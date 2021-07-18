Max Group and IEB to provide free medical oxygen to hospitals and clinics during pandemic

The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) and Max Group have taken the initiative to provide free medical oxygen to hospitals and clinics nationwide to help them tackle the ongoing pandemic.

The inauguration of the initiative took place at 10:00 am on Sunday at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) Council Hall, Ramna, said a Max Group press release.

Joint General Secretary, Bangladesh Awami LeagueMahbubul-Alam Hanif; Engineer Md. Nurul Huda, President, Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB); Dr Md. Murad Hasan MP Hon'ble Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting; Engineer Golam Mohammad Alamgir, Chairman, Max Group and Executive Vice-Chairman, ERC along with members of IEB and officials from Max Group were present during the inauguration ceremony.

Under this initiative, Max Group will provide 1000 oxygen cylinders to IEB initially of which 400 cylinders will be stored round-the-clock at the IEB headquarters premises in Ramna for emergency supply at the designated warehouse approved by the directorate of explosives.

The rest of the 600 cylinders will be available at various hospitals and clinics across the country.

Max Group will also refill empty oxygen cylinders and transport them to various hospitals and clinics and will bear both the costs, the release said.

A committee consisting of experienced engineers from IEB and Max Group has been formed already to supervise the supply chain activities of the free medical oxygen.

