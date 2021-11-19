Maverick logo revealed 

Corporates

TBS Report 
19 November, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2021, 04:40 pm

Related News

Maverick logo revealed 

TBS Report 
19 November, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2021, 04:40 pm
Maverick logo revealed 

Thursday night saw popular and esteemed influencers uploading pictures with the same tattoo symbol in their social media handles mentioning Maverick. 

The captions spoke for independent people to free their passion and celebrate their true selves, reads a press release. 

A new wave of several popular social media influencers portraying the logo of a modernized GPS has taken over Instagram and Facebook. 

Within a very short span of time, it has already managed to capture a striking number of digital audiences all over these social media platforms.

It seemed to tell stories of individuals who choose to take an independent stand and redefine the conventional ways of thinking, working and living life. 

The cryptic logo itself has brewed up a lot of curiosity among the youthful adults and has left people asking for more.

However, it is yet to be seen what "Maverick" has in store for the mass and their explanation about the logo.

Maverick / logo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings of climate migrants

Sufferings of climate migrants

22h | Videos
Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

Bangladesh losing Tk1,235cr every year to tax abuse

22h | Videos
Karnival's Solo Concert

Karnival's Solo Concert

22h | Videos
Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka

5
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records

6
Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  