Maverick logo revealed 

Thursday night saw popular and esteemed influencers uploading pictures with the same tattoo symbol in their social media handles mentioning Maverick.

The captions spoke for independent people to free their passion and celebrate their true selves, reads a press release.

A new wave of several popular social media influencers portraying the logo of a modernized GPS has taken over Instagram and Facebook.

Within a very short span of time, it has already managed to capture a striking number of digital audiences all over these social media platforms.

It seemed to tell stories of individuals who choose to take an independent stand and redefine the conventional ways of thinking, working and living life.

The cryptic logo itself has brewed up a lot of curiosity among the youthful adults and has left people asking for more.

However, it is yet to be seen what "Maverick" has in store for the mass and their explanation about the logo.