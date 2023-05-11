Mauritian president arrives in Dhaka to join conference

Corporates

TBS Report
11 May, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 01:02 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun has arrived in Dhaka to join the "6th Indian Ocean Conference 2023" as well as bilateral programmes.

He was received at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by the Minister of Liberation War Affairs, Mr AKM Mozammel Huq, MP, reads a press release.

He will visit the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his martyred family members. He is also due to visit the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka.

The Mauritian president is also going to pay a courtesy call to Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Foreign Minister, Dr AK Abdul Momen, MP and Minister of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Imran Ahmad, MP will pay courtesy calls on the visiting President of Mauritius.

The visit of the President of Mauritius marks the first-ever president-level visit from Mauritius to Bangladesh. The relations between the two have been reinforced by the presence of around 20,000 Bangladeshi workers in Mauritius.

 

