Matthieu Laporte joins Httpool as Global Vice President 

Httpool, the largest international partner of major media platforms representing Facebook, Twitter, Spotify, LinkedIn, Snapchat, and others, today announced the appointment of Matthieu Laporte as its Global Vice President in charge of driving the company's SMB (small and medium-sized businesses) vision. He would be responsible for building, structuring and executing the SMB vision at Httpool.

Matthieu specialises in SMB, People Management, Sales and Project Management with previous employment at Facebook, Twitter and Google. Before joining Httpool, Matthieu led the SMB and mid-market business for Southern Europe and emerging markets at Facebook in Dublin, Ireland. He also built and managed a large part of SMB EMEA at Twitter, and managed sales representatives, and acquired new customers during his time at Google.

Speaking on the appointment, Matthieu Laporte said, "I am thrilled to join Httpool. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. With a global acceleration of digitalisation and more consumers buying online, it is fundamental for any SMB's to build their online presence and reach out to the global markets. This is an immense opportunity for any SMB to grow and expand, and we are determined to support them on their digitalisation and growth journeys.

"Small and medium sized businesses are an important part of the global economy. In APAC, According to Light Castle Partner, SMBs represent 25% of the economy in Bangladesh, 40% in Vietnam, and more than half of all economic activity in Sri Lanka (52% of GDP) and Cambodia (58% of GDP) Furthermore, the SMB sector continues to grow.

"We are determined to look closely at this important segment of global economies, including those in Asia. Advertisers in Cambodia will be among the first to gain access to our new marketing technology solution that we are currently developing to help SMBs simplify their digital advertising efforts and accelerate their growth." concluded Laporte.