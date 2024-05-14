Matrax Lubricants was launched in Bangladesh

Matrax Lubricants was launched in Bangladesh

Md Altaf Hossain, Chairman of Padma Group and Alves Bandeira Group, CEO signed the agreement. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Inauguration & launching program of Matrax Lubricants was held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on 11 May, 2024. 

The state of the art technology driven product originated from Portugal has been brought to Bangladesh by the enormous effort and dedication of "Padma Group". 

On this occasion Mr Jose Luis Cruses, Managing Director of Alves Bandeira Group, Mr Armando Pintu, Sales Manager of Advanced Chemical Solutions and Mrs Munira Shemu, Deputy Coordinator of Honorary Consulate of Portugal in Bangladesh were present. Padma Group Honorable Director Mr Fida Hossain and General Manager Mr Abu Taiob were also present.

 

