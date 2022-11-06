Matiul Islam Nowshad joins City Bank as independent director

Matiul Islam Nowshad has recently been appointed as an independent director to the Board of Directors of the City Bank.

Nowshad is a management professional with over three decades of experience spanning three industry sectors - tea, textile, and telecommunication. He worked for nineteen years in leadership roles at Board and executive management levels in Bangladesh and in the region in a multinational corporation, reads a press release.

He was earlier an independent director in IDLC Finance Ltd and also chairman of a few other IDLC subsidiaries.

Following his stint in the Tea industry with the then REA Holdings plc subsidiary here, he worked for Coats Bangladesh, Robi Axiata Ltd, and Axiata Group in Kuala Lumpur. He has expertise in strategic HR management, business transformation, culture change, merger and integration. He co-founded ZUNOKS Consulting a management consulting firm after transiting from his full-time role.

Nowshad is a Chartered Fellow of Chartered Management Institute (UK) and CIPD (UK). He has a master's degree in Business from Victoria University, Melbourne. He has attended management programs in INSEAD, IMD, Cranfield and IIMs.