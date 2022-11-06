Matiul Islam Nowshad joins City Bank as independent director

Corporates

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 03:39 pm

Related News

Matiul Islam Nowshad joins City Bank as independent director

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 03:39 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Matiul Islam Nowshad has recently been appointed as an independent director to the Board of Directors of the City Bank.

Nowshad is a management professional with over three decades of experience spanning three industry sectors - tea, textile, and telecommunication. He worked for nineteen years in leadership roles at Board and executive management levels in Bangladesh and in the region in a multinational corporation, reads a press release.

He was earlier an independent director in IDLC Finance Ltd and also chairman of a few other IDLC subsidiaries.

Following his stint in the Tea industry with the then REA Holdings plc subsidiary here, he worked for Coats Bangladesh, Robi Axiata Ltd, and Axiata Group in Kuala Lumpur. He has expertise in strategic HR management, business transformation, culture change, merger and integration. He co-founded ZUNOKS Consulting a management consulting firm after transiting from his full-time role.      

Nowshad is a Chartered Fellow of Chartered Management Institute (UK) and CIPD (UK). He has a master's degree in Business from Victoria University, Melbourne. He has attended management programs in INSEAD, IMD, Cranfield and IIMs.

City Bank / Independent Directors / appointment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When looking for the best gym apparel, the most important aspects of your outfit are the materials, fit, and compression. Photos: Courtesy

Workout in style

6h | Mode
After a lethal pandemic recently retracted its claws of death, we again face an outbreak, a familiar foe. This photo was recently taken at Dhaka Shishu Hospital. Photo: Rajib Dhar

22 years with dengue and a flawed healthcare management system

7h | Panorama
Increasing frequency, intensity and duration of floods are affecting livelihoods and infrastructure in Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

COP27 must deliver on climate finance for Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mass lay off at Twitter!

Mass lay off at Twitter!

17h | Videos
Key factors of Bangladesh-Pakistan match

Key factors of Bangladesh-Pakistan match

17h | Videos
Kadambari, a tale of handmade jewelry

Kadambari, a tale of handmade jewelry

17h | Videos
Imran Khan vows to continue Long March

Imran Khan vows to continue Long March

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

3
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together