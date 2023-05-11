Masud Khan re-elected as Unilever Consumer Care chairman

Corporates

TBS Report
11 May, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 04:00 pm

Related News

Masud Khan re-elected as Unilever Consumer Care chairman

TBS Report
11 May, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2023, 04:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Board of Unilever Consumer Care Ltd has re-elected Masud Khan as chairman for another three-year period.

The company said in a stock exchange disclosure on Tuesday the new tenure would be effective from 30 June, read a press statement.

Khan, a seasoned accounting professional with 43 years' work experience in leading multinational and local companies in Bangladesh, is currently working as the Chief Advisor of the Board of Crown Cement Group Bangladesh.

Prior to joining Crown Cement Group, he worked in LafargeHolcim Bangladesh as the Chief Financial Officer for 18 years.

Earlier, he worked for British American Tobacco in finance and related fields for 20 years both at home and abroad. He is also an independent director of Singer Bangladesh and Community Bank.

Khan, with his credentials and ethics, made himself one of the most desired professionals among the shareholders of multinationals operating in Bangladesh to protect their interest as an independent director.

Previously he was an independent director at Marico Bangladesh, Berger Paints Bangladesh and Viyellatex.   

Masud Khan, a Bangladeshi, did his Bachelor of Commerce with Honours from St Xaviers' College under the University of Kolkata. Thereafter, he qualified with distinction both as a Chartered Accountant as well as a Cost and Management Accountant from the Indian Institutes being a silver medalist at all India level in the Chartered Accountancy Examination in the year 1977.

Unilever / re-elected / chairman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

'Smart Bangladesh' to make the country the next tech hub in Asia

16h | Panorama
Muenzer collects used cooking oil from more than 1,200 FBOs (Food Business Operators, which include restaurants, hotels, manufacturers etc) in the country to make biodiesel. Photo: Noor A Alam

Muenzer Bangla Private Limited: A green player in the greasy world of used cooking oil business

7h | Panorama
illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

1d | Pursuit
Members of Team Bangladesh, who were up against 60 students from 7 countries, pose with their mentors at SAESM 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the future star economists of Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

Bangladesh a priority country for South Korea- Korean Ambassador

19h | TBS Face to Face
Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, says jury

20h | TBS World
Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

Art supply shops are still in Covid impact

21h | TBS Stories
The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

23h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19