Masud Khan re-elected as Unilever Consumer Care chairman

The Board of Unilever Consumer Care Ltd has re-elected Masud Khan as chairman for another three-year period.

The company said in a stock exchange disclosure on Tuesday the new tenure would be effective from 30 June, read a press statement.

Khan, a seasoned accounting professional with 43 years' work experience in leading multinational and local companies in Bangladesh, is currently working as the Chief Advisor of the Board of Crown Cement Group Bangladesh.

Prior to joining Crown Cement Group, he worked in LafargeHolcim Bangladesh as the Chief Financial Officer for 18 years.

Earlier, he worked for British American Tobacco in finance and related fields for 20 years both at home and abroad. He is also an independent director of Singer Bangladesh and Community Bank.

Khan, with his credentials and ethics, made himself one of the most desired professionals among the shareholders of multinationals operating in Bangladesh to protect their interest as an independent director.

Previously he was an independent director at Marico Bangladesh, Berger Paints Bangladesh and Viyellatex.

Masud Khan, a Bangladeshi, did his Bachelor of Commerce with Honours from St Xaviers' College under the University of Kolkata. Thereafter, he qualified with distinction both as a Chartered Accountant as well as a Cost and Management Accountant from the Indian Institutes being a silver medalist at all India level in the Chartered Accountancy Examination in the year 1977.