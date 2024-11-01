Masud Khan joins BAT Bangladesh’s Board as Independent Director

Corporates

Press Release
01 November, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 10:29 am

Related News

Masud Khan joins BAT Bangladesh’s Board as Independent Director

Press Release
01 November, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 10:29 am
Masud Khan joins BAT Bangladesh’s Board as Independent Director

BAT Bangladesh (BATB) has recently appointed Masud Khan as its new Independent Director. With an impressive career spanning over 43 years in multinational and domestic companies, Masud Khan brings a wealth of expertise and strategic vision to the board. 

Masud Khan's distinguished career spans a range of significant leadership roles, including his current positions as Chief Advisor to the Board at MI Cement Factory Limited (Crown Cement), Chairman of Unilever Consumer Care Limited, and Independent Director at Marico Bangladesh and Singer Bangladesh. He also chairs the Audit Committees of Berger Paints and Singer Bangladesh and previously served as the Chief Financial Officer at LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited. Across these roles, he has consistently provided exceptional strategic oversight and governance.

As a former employee of BAT Bangladesh, Masud Khan has held multiple key positions within the company, such as Management Accountant, Plant Controller, Chief Accountant, Audit Manager, and MRPII Programme Manager. During his time at BAT Bangladesh, he introduced evolutionary systems in sales, finance, and operational planning, contributing significantly to the company's organisational and financial growth.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Being a Chartered Accountant, Fellow Member of FCA of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Cost Accountant, Fellow Member (FICWA) of the Institute of Costs and Works Accountants of India, Fellow Member of both CMA (Australia and New Zealand), Masud Khan is a renowned figure in Bangladesh's corporate and professional circles. He is committed to promoting business excellence and thought leadership as a speaker, contributing writer, and guest lecturer on multiple platforms. 

On the joyous occasion, Masud Khan expressed, "I feel honoured to rejoin BAT Bangladesh and become part of the board. I am excited to bring my expertise in corporate governance, strategic finance, and operational excellence and look forward to working with the talented team to attain impactful and sustainable growth in the country."

#BAT / #tbs / #corporate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

1d | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

1d | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

1d | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trump condemns 'attacks on minorities' in Bangladesh

Trump condemns 'attacks on minorities' in Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Trump asked Netanyahu to end the war before winning the election

Trump asked Netanyahu to end the war before winning the election

12h | Videos
How election dates are determined in the United States

How election dates are determined in the United States

13h | Videos
CID starts investigating ex-land minister Saifuzzaman over money laundering

CID starts investigating ex-land minister Saifuzzaman over money laundering

16h | Videos