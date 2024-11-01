Masud Khan joins BAT Bangladesh’s Board as Independent Director

BAT Bangladesh (BATB) has recently appointed Masud Khan as its new Independent Director. With an impressive career spanning over 43 years in multinational and domestic companies, Masud Khan brings a wealth of expertise and strategic vision to the board.

Masud Khan's distinguished career spans a range of significant leadership roles, including his current positions as Chief Advisor to the Board at MI Cement Factory Limited (Crown Cement), Chairman of Unilever Consumer Care Limited, and Independent Director at Marico Bangladesh and Singer Bangladesh. He also chairs the Audit Committees of Berger Paints and Singer Bangladesh and previously served as the Chief Financial Officer at LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited. Across these roles, he has consistently provided exceptional strategic oversight and governance.

As a former employee of BAT Bangladesh, Masud Khan has held multiple key positions within the company, such as Management Accountant, Plant Controller, Chief Accountant, Audit Manager, and MRPII Programme Manager. During his time at BAT Bangladesh, he introduced evolutionary systems in sales, finance, and operational planning, contributing significantly to the company's organisational and financial growth.

Being a Chartered Accountant, Fellow Member of FCA of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Cost Accountant, Fellow Member (FICWA) of the Institute of Costs and Works Accountants of India, Fellow Member of both CMA (Australia and New Zealand), Masud Khan is a renowned figure in Bangladesh's corporate and professional circles. He is committed to promoting business excellence and thought leadership as a speaker, contributing writer, and guest lecturer on multiple platforms.

On the joyous occasion, Masud Khan expressed, "I feel honoured to rejoin BAT Bangladesh and become part of the board. I am excited to bring my expertise in corporate governance, strategic finance, and operational excellence and look forward to working with the talented team to attain impactful and sustainable growth in the country."