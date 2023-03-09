Mastercard, ShareTrip & EBL launch co-branded travel credit card

The first-ever full suite Travel Card will provide end-to-end travel solutions to tourists along with a safer and more convenient payment option

Mastercard, Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and ShareTrip on Thursday announced the launch of Bangladesh's first-ever full-suite co-branded travel credit card "SkyTrip".

The exclusive travel card will provide end-to-end travel solutions to tourists along with a safer and more convenient payment option, reads a press release.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali was the chief guest at the launching ceremony, with Md Motasem Billah, Director (PSD), Bangladesh Bank, was present as the special guest, Hasan A Arif, Head of Portfolio Investment, Startup Bangladesh Ltd was the Guest of Honor.

Eastern Bank Limited MD & CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar, Mastercard Country Manager Syed Mohammad Kamal, and ShareTrip CEO & Co-founder Sadia Haque were present at the event along with senior officials from the respective organisations.

The first-of-its-kind travel credit card, 'SkyTrip' will come with unique benefits such as access to the EBL Sky Lounge at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka & Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram. The cardholders will also benefit from travel insurance, baggage protection, and Mastercard's LoungeKey program which offers free access to over 1,100 international airport lounges across 120 countries.

Additionally, 'SkyTrip' will allow cardholders to take advantage of exciting travel deals in popular travel locations, including a flat all-inclusive round trip price of BDT 11,500 to Kolkata on Novoair and a 5% discount on tickets from Air Arabia, to name just a few of the exciting card-bundled deals. The SkyTrip card will allow customers to get a 15% discount on Biman Bangladesh Airlines, US-Bangla Airlines, Novoair and Air Astra. Furthermore, the card enables cardholders to avail exciting travel offers in popular travel destinations such as Thailand, India, and Singapore. In addition to travel benefits, 'SkyTrip' cardholders can access exciting deals through Buy1-Get dining deals, cashback offers, dining discounts, 2x TRIPCOINS on ShareTrip and EBL SKYCOINS and exclusive offers at over 6,000 merchant outlets of Mastercard across Bangladesh.

Sadia Haque, CEO & Co-founder, ShareTrip, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Mastercard and EBL to launch this unique card which adds to the joy of travel, opening up new opportunities and experiences to do more of what people love and need. At ShareTrip, we have been working tirelessly to enhance our customers' traveling experience and assist them in exploring new destinations and SkyTrip is just a start of the many other wonderful adventures that await."

Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD & CEO, Eastern Bank Limited, said, "This co-brand travel card will give customers never before travel experience with access to a variety of exclusive offers all over the world. We are happy to partner with Mastercard and ShareTrip and committed to making the travel experience unique for customers by adding many more innovative ideas in future."

Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard, said, "Mastercard is delighted to collaborate with EBL and ShareTrip to provide a cashless transaction solution that is not only safe and extremely convenient but also provides a bouquet of exciting discounts, deals and services to the cardholders, thereby ensuring that they enjoy a truly seamless travel experience."