Mastercard receives TOAB International Tourism Award

Mastercard has been honored with the prestigious TOAB International Tourism Award (TITA) by the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) under the category "Excellence in Tourism Friendly Payment Service" for outstanding contribution, dedication, and introducing innovative solutions for the tourism industry in Bangladesh.

Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager, Mastercard, received the award on behalf of Mastercard in a grand award presentation at a city hotel, in Dhaka.

Muhammad Faruk Khan, MP, Minister, Civil Aviation and Tourism joined the event as Chief Guest. Shiblul Azam Koreshi, President, the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) handed over the award.