Mastercard launches spend and win campaign for Bangladeshi cardholders

Mastercard on Tuesday announced the launch of an exciting spend and win campaign to provide cardholders with priceless moments to celebrate cricket at the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Titled 'Free Hit to Cricket World Cup', the campaign will offer an opportunity for the two highest spenders to witness the Cricket World Cup final match live in India, reads a press release.

Additionally, the next ten winners will have the opportunity to experience team Bangladesh's matches, while other winners will be rewarded with a range of exclusive prizes.

As people prepare to shop for Eid-ul-Adha, Mastercard aims to encourage them to adopt digital payments, so that they can make the most of their shopping experience by winning exciting prizes.

The 'Free Hit to Cricket World Cup' campaign will run from 6 June to 31 July 2023, allowing people with Mastercard credit, debit, and prepaid cards to make domestic and international retail transactions and claim rewards to add joy to the festivities.

Mastercard cardholders who make four transactions worth Tk1,000/$25 or above during the campaign period will become eligible to win special prizes including the final match ticket to Cricket World Cup.

Mastercard cardholders will earn three points for a domestic POS and e-commerce retail transaction at grocery and electronic outlets, and e-commerce sites; two points for a domestic POS and e-commerce retail transaction at other retail outlets and e-commerce sites.

Cardholders will earn two points for overseas e-commerce retail transactions using any debit, credit, or prepaid card and three points for overseas POS retail transactions using any debit, credit, or prepaid card.

In addition, to promote, 'Smart Bangladesh, Smart Haat' initiative, Mastercard is also offering its cardholders the opportunity to earn four points when using Mastercard debit, credit, or prepaid cards for purchasing sacrificial cattle during Eid-ul-Adha.

The winners will be decided based on the number of points earned at the campaign's end.

While two of the winners with the maximum points will get the opportunity to experience Cricket World Cup live, with accommodation and air tickets, the next ten winners will get to experience team Bangladesh's matches live at the Cricket World Cup 2023. Other winners will get exciting prizes such as electronic gadgets, and lifestyle products.

"Mastercard endeavours to provide priceless experiences to its cardholders. Along with ensuring a secure and hassle-free purchasing experience during the Eid season, this campaign will add to people's excitement and festivities as they will have the opportunity to do something every time they transact," said Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard.

"With the World Cup around the corner, this campaign will lead to creating special moments to cheer Bangladesh during the Cricket World Cup 2023," he added.

All Mastercard cardholders, issued by these 18 bank partners will be eligible for the campaign: AB Bank, Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd, BRAC Bank, Bank Asia, Eastern Bank Limited, Dhaka Bank Limited, Dutch Bangla Bank, Islami Bank Limited, Mutual Trust Bank Limited, National Bank Limited, Prime Bank, Premier Bank, Pubali Bank, The City Bank, United Commercial Bank PLC, Southeast Bank Ltd, Standard Chartered Bank, and Lankabangla Finance.