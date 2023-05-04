Mastercard introduces first-ever multi-currency Platinum Debit Card with National Bank Limited

04 May, 2023
Mastercard and National Bank Limited (NBL) together are bringing a multi-currency Mastercard Debit Card, making it the first time that Mastercard is launching a Debit Card for NBL's customers.

The multi-currency debit card allows cardholders to make purchases in multiple currencies, providing a seamless and convenient way to manage funds while traveling abroad or shopping online, eliminating the need to carry multiple cards or exchange currency. 

The exclusive Debit Card is equipped with Mastercard's cutting-edge security features, including an EMV chip and contactless technology, which provides an added layer of protection against fraud. In addition, the card also comes with a range of unique features and offers to cardholders, including exclusive onboarding offers at different hotels, resorts, restaurants, hospitals, and holiday packages across the country. Besides, through this Mastercard debit card, cardholders will be able to enjoy yearly 1 free International Lounge access through the LoungeKey Program, as well as complimentary access to the Balaka VIP Lounge and passenger handling services at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with 1 (one) companion during overseas travel.

Mastercard cardholders can enjoy discounts at more than 6000+ partner merchant outlets in Bangladesh and offers at Mastercard global merchant partners across international destinations, making it easier to save money while shopping. 

Md Mehmood Husain, managing director and chief executive officer of National Bank Limited, said, "This is a truly remarkable day for us, as we take another step towards making banking more accessible and convenient for our customers. Our new dual-currency debit card has been designed to provide our customers with unparalleled convenience and flexibility in their daily and overseas transactions. I am grateful to Mastercard for bringing this new debit card to our customers. Mastercard has been a trusted partner of our bank for many years, and we are grateful for their support and collaboration throughout the development and launch of this product."

Mastercard is delighted to partner with National Bank to launch the multi-currency debit card," said Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard. "With the increasing globalization of commerce and travel, cardholders are looking for more convenient and cost-effective ways to access their funds in different currencies. With its dual currency design, NFC-based security, and access to airport lounges, this card is a must-have for frequent travellers and anyone looking for a versatile and secure payment option."

Syed Rois Uddin and Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Directors of National Bank Limited, along with higher officials from both organizations were also present on the occasion.

This newly launched multi-currency Mastercard Debit Card will be available at all the branches of National Bank Limited from 15 May 2023. 

