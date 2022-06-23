Mastercard holds closing ceremony of ‘Mystical Maldives 2022’ campaign 

The campaign aimed to drive the update of digital payments by unlocking exciting new offers as consumers shopped during the festive month of Ramadan

Mastercard on Thursday organised the closing ceremony of its Spend and Win campaign 'Mystical Maldives'.

The campaign aimed to bolster domestic and international retail transactions by providing cardholders the opportunities to win attractive prizes on spends using their Mastercard credit, debit, or prepaid cards during the month-long festive season of Ramadan.

Mohammad Nazrul Islam, a Mastercard cardholder of Mutual Trust Bank won the 'Top Prize' of a luxurious trip for two to the Maldives.

Additionally, the other top 50 participants will receive various prizes such as vouchers for electronics, gadgets, and dining and lifestyle.

During the campaign period which ran from 20 March 8 May, Mastercard cardholders completed four transactions, each valued at Tk1,000 (USD 25) or above automatically reached the next level in the campaign.

Two points were awarded for every domestic POS retail transaction of Tk1,000 or above and for every overseas retail commerce transaction of $25 or above.

Three points were awarded for every domestic ecommerce retail transaction of Tk1,000 or above and for every overseas POS retail transaction of $25 or above.

Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard, said, "I would like to congratulate all the winners of the Spend and Win campaign, Mystical Maldives 2022. The incredible response that we received during the campaign inspires us to continue introducing initiatives like this for our valued cardholders."

The partner banks and financial organizations affiliated with this campaign were AB Bank, Al-Arafah Bank, BRAC Bank, Bank Asia, Eastern Bank Limited, Dhaka Bank Limited, Dutch Bangla Bank, Islami Bank Limited, Mutual Trust Bank, National Bank, Prime Bank, Premier Bank, Pubali Bank, The City Bank, United Commercial Bank, Southeast Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and LankaBangla Finance.