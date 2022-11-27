Mastercard Excellence Awards 2022 winners announced

Mastercard has announced the winners of its Mastercard Excellence Awards 2022, recognising Bangladesh's top performing partner banks, financial institutions, fintechs, and merchants across various categories.

The theme for the fourth edition of the awards - Towards a Smart Transformation – was aimed at bringing together leaders from across the financial industry to reiterate support for the government's "Smart Bangladesh Vision 2041", said a press release.

Held in Dhaka, the awards ceremony was attended by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi MP Chief Guest, Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Md Khurshid Alam as the Guest of Honour, Mastercard South Asia Chief Operating Officer Vikas Varma, Mastercard Bangladesh Country Manager Syed Mohammad Kamal along with senior officials and dignitaries from partner banks, fintechs, and merchant partners.

Mastercard has played a pivotal role in bringing about transformational change in the payment industry, by introducing payment gateways, contactless, interoperable, and QR-based payment solutions, and supporting Bangladesh as it strives to fulfil its financial inclusion goal by enabling safe, secure and efficient payment solutions.

Winning categories are Excellence in Mastercard Debit Business (Domestic) 2021-22, Excellence in Mastercard Debit Business (International) 2021-22, Excellence in Mastercard Credit Business (Domestic) 2021-22, Excellence in Mastercard Credit Business (International) 2021-22, Excellence in Mastercard Prepaid Business 2021-22, Excellence in Mastercard Contactless (Issuing) 2021-22, Excellence in Mastercard Contactless (Acquiring) 2021-22, Excellence in Mastercard POS Acquiring Business 2021-22, Excellence in Mastercard Online Acquiring Business 2021-22, Excellence in New category 2021-22, Excellence in Mastercard Business Growth 2021-22, Excellence in Mastercard Remittance Business 2021-22, Excellence in Digital Innovation 2021-22, Excellence in Mastercard Business (Merchant)- POS 2021-22, Excellence in Mastercard Business (Merchant)- Online 2021-22.

Vikas Varma said, "Mastercard is proud to assist Bangladesh in its efforts to expand access to cutting-edge financial services by creating a simpler, more secure financial ecosystem. As the country moves forward to achieve its vision of becoming a knowledge-based society, Mastercard is committed to facilitating more payment and commerce options by harnessing the power of technology in collaboration with partners. Today, Mastercard is pleased to recognize local businesses for developing and supporting innovative and compelling digital payment solutions that are fueling inclusive growth."

