Mastercard & Daraz announces winners of ‘Save.Spend.Win’ campaign

Corporates

Mastercard &amp; Daraz announces winners of ‘Save.Spend.Win’ campaign

Mastercard, in collaboration with Daraz Bangladesh, virtually announced the winners of 'Save.Spend.Win' campaign for the month of February which aims to drive digital payments on Daraz. 

Mastercard cardholder- Md Yeasin from The City Bank Limited, Md Jubair Rahaman from Prime Bank Limited,  SM Manzoor Ahmed Hanifi from Standard Chartered Bank,  ASM Mominul Hasan and Kazi Nazmus Saqib from BRAC Bank were the winners of the campaign and won an exclusive Travel Voucher each.  

Mastercard Country Manager Syed Mohammad Kamal and Daraz Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq along with senior officials from respective Banks, Daraz Bangladesh and Mastercard were present at the award handover ceremony.

