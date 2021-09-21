Mastercard appoints Sohail Alim as director of Account Management in Bangladesh

Sohail Alim
Sohail Alim

Mastercard has appointed Sohail Alim as the director of Account Management of its Bangladesh operations. 

In this role, Sohail will be responsible for supporting customer relationships and will work on the company's key priorities in the country, including managing partnerships with banks and fintechs. 

He will report to Country Manager Syed Mohammad Kamal, says a press release. 

Prior to joining Mastercard, Sohail was Head of Credit Cards, Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), one of the leading MNC banks in the country. 

With a career spanning nearly 19 years with SCB across Retail, Distribution & Client Servicing, Sohail is a dynamic and diversified professional with numerous accomplishments. 

During his career, Sohail has participated in workshops, seminars and conferences on different aspects of banking and across domains in Bangladesh as well as overseas. Sohail is a business graduate from AIUB majoring in Management Information System.  

Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard said "I am delighted to welcome Sohail to Mastercard. I am confident that with his rich experience across diverse domains and knowledge of the payments industry, Mastercard will continue to reach greater heights in Bangladesh."

