Mastercard announces its Spend and Win campaign 2024 for cardholders in Bangladesh ahead of Eid-ul-Adha

Corporates

Press Release
23 May, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 05:51 pm

The campaign will offer cardholders a chance to win exciting prizes, including a luxurious couple tour to Sydney, along with gift vouchers.

Photo: Courtesy
Mastercard today announced the launch of its Spend and Win campaign 2024, titled 'Stunning Sydney'. The campaign will provide Mastercard cardholders a chance to win exciting prizes while shopping for Eid-ul-Adha, including a luxurious couple tour to Sydney, along with gift vouchers.

The campaign will run from May 21 to June 30, 2024. During this period, Mastercard cardholders who complete four domestic or international transactions worth Tk 1,000 (USD 25) will be awarded points. The winners will be determined based on the number of points they earn by the end of this campaign. While the Mastercard cardholder with maximum points will win a trip to Sydney, the next 50 cardholders with the highest points will receive gift vouchers for travel, electronics, and lifestyle products from leading merchants in Bangladesh.  

Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Bangladesh at Mastercard said, "Mastercard has been committed to delivering exciting and memorable experiences to its cardholders in Bangladesh. The Spend and Win campaign 2024 is designed to deliver just that while providing Mastercard cardholders an added incentive to use digital payments and avail exciting prizes during their festive shopping. It will also ensure that they enjoy seamless and highly secure payments within the country and while traveling overseas."

Notably, 18 leading financial institutions in Bangladesh will be partnering in the campaign. These include AB Bank PLC, Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC, BRAC Bank PLC, Bank Asia PLC, Eastern Bank PLC, Dhaka Bank PLC, Dutch Bangla Bank PLC, Islami Bank PLC, Mutual Trust Bank PLC, National Bank Limited, Prime Bank PLC, Premier Bank PLC, Pubali Bank PLC, The City Bank PLC, United Commercial Bank PLC, Southeast Bank PLC, Standard Chartered Bank, and Lankabangla Finance PLC.

 

