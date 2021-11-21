Masihul Huq Chowdhury re-appointed managing director and CEO of Community Bank

Masihul Huq Chowdhury has been re-appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of Community Bank.

His upcoming 3-Years term will be effective from 1 December 2021, said a Community Bank press release on Sunday.

Mashiul Huq Chowdhury has been serving as the MD & CEO of the Community Bank since its inception.

Masihul Huq Chowdhury started his career with American Express Bank in 1992 just after obtaining Masters of Business Administration from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka. During the 30 years career he worked for Standard Chartered, Citibank NA, IPDC and other leading financial institutions both in country and overseas.

An omega Certified Credit Professional, Masihul has in-depth work experience in Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Structured & Syndication Financing, Credit, Trade, SME, Operations and Process Re-engineering. Masihul takes a keen interest on education and was adjunct faculty member in BRAC University.