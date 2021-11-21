Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Summit and Award launched

Daraz presents The Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Summit and Award, in association with The Business Standard, HungryNaki and Kantar is the first-ever influencer recognition program organised by The Marvel - Be You.

With the progression of social media, content creators, thought leaders, and influencers of many other kinds are winning the hearts of variegated audiences. According to a study, 70% of teens trust influencers more than traditional celebrities.

To recognise the best influencers in several categories, this one-of-a-kind initiative is taking place. With esteemed guests from across industries, the platform will be ensuring the nomination of candidates whose impact is bringing a change. Influencers will have the option to submit their nomination on the website under specific categories.

The categories of the award include well-being, food blogging, fashion, travel, makeup, cooking, entertainment content creation, music, sports, art, writing, comedy, dance, community engagement, children, photography, and business next-gen.

Tajdin Hasan, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Daraz said, "Daraz has been successfully dealing with influencers who have been creating a difference and has made the most impact over the years, and 'The Marvel of Tomorrow' is the perfect opportunity for Daraz to recognise and award the most impactful influencers of the last two years. Very happy to be a part of this journey!"

A N M Ziaul Islam, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kantar Research (Bangladesh) Pvt Ltd said, "Being data-centric with our work, we understand the value of quality over quantity. Kantar's most important role was to authenticate every single piece of data that was necessary to achieve completion for this program. We are proud of the work that we have done, and with time we can definitely assist in improving the magnitude of the scale of this stage even higher! For now, we are honoured to be a part of something so progressive!"

Breity Sabrin, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 'The Marvel-Be You' said, "After serving in the communication industry for so long, I completely understand and respect the value of influencers in the present digital marketing era. We are hosting this program to create a stage for influencers to come under the same umbrella, in the most scientific and rational manner. Every excellence is a process, so we will definitely learn from hosting this program to make sure we execute it even better in the future. For now, I am glad to be a part of something so meaningful!"

The nomination call is open and will continue until 25 November. For details visit: http://www.the-marvel.com/tmot2021

The summit will take place on 9 December at Radisson Blu Grand Ball Room.