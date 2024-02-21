Martyr's Day and International Mother Language Day celebrated at BADC with due dignity

21 February, 2024, 03:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Like every time, the Martyr's Day and International Mother Language Day 2024 were celebrated at BADC with due dignity. In accordance with the program adopted by the Ministry of Agriculture, various programs are undertaken for the day.

On the occasion of the day, BADC chairman Abdullah Sajjad along with all the officials and leaders of professional organisations laid wreaths at the NDC Central Shaheed Minar. 

Later, he also placed wreaths on the mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman installed in Krishi Bhawan, reads a press release. 

The BADC chairman said, "Bengali is the language of our mother, the language of life. Language Martyrs Abul Barkat, Abdul Jabbar, Abdus Salam, Rafiquddin Ahmed, Shafiur Rahman etc. have got Bengali as the state language in return for their sacrifices."

He also said that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the Bengali nation, energized and accelerated the language movement even from imprisonment at that time. He appealed to all concerned to use the Bengali language at all levels in a pure manner, which has been acquired in return for many sacrifices.

