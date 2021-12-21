Martyred Intellectuals Day observed at SEU

Southeast University (SEU) observed Martyred Intellectuals Day with due solemnity on the campus.

A discussion programme was held with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam in the chair on Tuesday, read a press release.

Prof Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, adviser to BoT, SEU Trust was the discussant.

Prof Dr Syed Anwar Hossain, Bangabandhu Chair Professor at Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) and historian, addressed the programme as chief guest.

Prof Anwar Hossain said, "Intellectuals guided us during the Liberation War. We will have to put as much history as possible in the textbooks in order to keep the memories of the martyrs alive among the new generations."

Prof Dr MA Hakim, dean at School of Arts & Social Sciences, SEU delivered the Welcome Speech.

Among others, Members of BoT, registrar, deans, chairmen, faculty members, and officials attended the programme.