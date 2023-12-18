Martyred freedom fighters day observed with solemnity and honor

18 December, 2023, 11:30 am
Photo: Collected
On the 17th of December, Martyred Freedom Fighters Day (Shaheed Mukti Joddha Day) was commemorated with deep respect and poignant ceremonies organized by the Shaheed Mukti Joddha Smriti Foundation and Shanta-Mariam Foundation.

The event, held at the Liberation War Museum in a collaborative effort between Shaheed Mukti Joddha Foundation and Shanta-Mariam Foundation, featured distinguished personalities including renowned writer and trustee of Liberation War Museum, Mofidul Haque, as a keynote speaker, reads a press release. 

Dr Md Ahsanul Kabir, Chairman of Shaheed Mukti Joddha Smriti Foundation and Shanta-Mariam Foundation, and Professor Mofizul Haque, Chairman of the board of trustees of Shanta-Mariam University of Creative Technology, graced the occasion alongside other prominent figures. A significant moment of the program included the recognition of a brave 'Birangona woman.'

The 17th December morning commenced with recitations from the holy Quran, Public Offering, and Dua Mahfil at the Banani graveyard of the foundation's founder Chairman and Azimpur Martyrs' Mausoleum. Later in the day, a reunion, reception, discussion, and musical program were organized at the Liberation Museum for the families of martyred freedom fighters and freedom fighters.

On the poignant anniversary of 17 December 1971, the inaugural moment of victory for Bangladesh, the early hours witnessed hundreds of freedom fighters crossing the Buriganga River to return to Dhaka. Tragically, this triumphant journey took a sombre turn, as 11 comrades, including close friends of the founding chairman of the Shanta-Mariam Foundation, veteran freedom fighter Md. Imamul Kabir Shanto was martyred. This heart-wrenching incident left an indelible mark on him, who perceives our nation's best achievement as the sacrifice made by our freedom fighters.

Recognizing them as our best children, he founded the Shaheed Muktijoddha Smriti Foundation in honour of his 11 martyred comrades. The foundation is dedicated to presenting the accurate history of the liberation war to the new generation, ensuring that the memory of these brave souls remains vivid. In commemoration, the Shahid Mukti Joddha monument was erected in Azimpur's New graveyard, symbolizing a lasting tribute to those who laid down their lives for the cause of freedom. Additionally, the foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the welfare of martyr families, war-wounded freedom fighters, and their children.

