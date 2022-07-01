Martin Raiser appointed World Bank vice president for South Asia

The World Bank has appointed Martin Raiser, an economist and development expert with almost two decades of experience at the World Bank Group, as its new vice president for the South Asia Region.

As the regional vice president for South Asia, Martin Raiser will manage bank relations with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, and oversee a portfolio of projects, technical assistance and financial resources worth almost US$55 billion, reads a press release.

"The World Bank has been a steadfast partner in South Asia as the region faces multiple crises, including the Covid-19 pandemic," said Mr. Raiser. "I look forward to working together with countries in the region to help address these challenges while laying the foundations and capitalizing on the opportunities for green, resilient and inclusive growth."

Under Raiser's leadership, the World Bank will continue to support the South Asia region to address different macro, health and humanitarian crises, while advancing human capital development, supporting climate resilience and facilitating regional integration and cooperation, reads the release.

Raiser has held several leadership positions in the organisation. Prior to his current role, he served as the World Bank's Country Director for China and Mongolia, and Director for Korea. Raiser has also held positions as the Country Director for Brazil, Türkiye, Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova as well as Country Manager in Uzbekistan. Before joining the World Bank, Raiser worked for the Kiel Institute of World Economics and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, where he was Director of Country Strategy and Editor of the Transition Report.

A German national, Raiser holds a doctorate degree in Economics from the University of Kiel, Germany, and degrees in Economics and Economic History from the London School of Economics and Political Sciences.