Market price of eggs is high because production is low, say experts

This summer season has seen a 15 to 25% fall in the egg production of commercial layer farms across the country. Industry insiders say that lower supply has resulted in shortage and a high market price.

Recently a cyclone hit the southern region and flooded many poultry farms, compelling farmers to sell their hens. The cyclone was followed by flooding in low-lying areas of the Sylhet region forced more farmers to sell their hens. This had led to lower egg production. Even before the cyclones and floods, farmers were suffering low production because of the heat wave. Hens eat less in hot weather and lay fewer eggs. These three factors have combined to reduce egg production. A shortage of eggs should be expected. The present high market price is a symptom of a shortage.

Industry stakeholders also observe that the cost of feed is high. Feed materials are mostly imported, and have become more expensive because of the increasing price of the US Dollar. Until the recent increase in the egg price, farmers were selling eggs at a loss. Shahadullah Bhuiyan, a farmer at Notun Bazar in Belabo, Narsingdi, has a farm with 12,000 layer hens. He said on 7 June that he had to incur losses for more than six months until the recent increase in the egg price. When farmers had higher production, they sold at a low price and lost money. Now, the price has gone up, but their production has fallen because of hot weather.

Shahadullah Bhuiyan also argued that although the price of poultry feed, which accounts for 80 per cent of operating cost, has more than doubled from Tk1,240 to Tk2,970 (per sack) in the past six years, the farmer's egg selling price has not increased as much. He said that he sells eggs to the trader who offers a better price. "I don't see any syndicate here," he added.

The farmers have no association to bargain for a fair price, said Shah Alam, owner of a 10,000-capacity layer farm in Kamrabo Bazar, Shibpur. He also said that farmers must sell eggs every 3 days, at whatever price they are offered, as they have no way of preserving eggs. Sometimes a farmer is able to sell at a profit, but when the price is low he sells at a loss. "Farmers struggle to get proper price," he said.

Throughout the months of March and April, Khandaker Manzur Musa, a farmer and trader in his late 30s at Shimultoli Bazar in Belabo, sold eggs as low as Tk8.3 per egg, That is lower than production cost, which is between Tk10 and Tk10.50. He owns a layer farm with about 2,500 hens aged 52 weeks. He says that these hens have 30 weeks remaining in their productive life, but he is not confident that he will make any profit during that time. "It's really hard to survive in this business," he pointed out.

Manzur Musa of Narsingdi sells eggs every 3 or 4 days to a local paikar (a trader who collects eggs) named Ataur Rahman, of Morichpotti area. Ataur usually sends 100,000 pieces of eggs every day to Dhaka and other places, but now he is able to collect only 80,000 eggs each day. "Production of eggs decreased and so did my earning." He said he gets a commission of Tk5 for each 100 eggs from the arotdar (wholesaler).

A rumour has been spread that that syndicates control egg prices. However, the reporter found no evidence of a syndicate. Sometimes the price is high, and farmers make profit. Sometimes the price is low, and farmers are forced to sell below production cost. If the price of eggs was controlled by a syndicate, the price would always be high, and farmers would always make profit.

In fact, one observes that before the heat wave, cyclone, and flooding in Sylhet, egg production was higher and the egg price was lower. Because of the heat wave, cyclone, and flooding, egg production (supply) has fallen and the egg price has gone up. In other words prices are determined by supply and demand, as one would expect in fair (competitive) market.

Abu Kaosar Mohammad Saleh, General Manager (Sales) of Kazi Farms, said that there are around 35,000 layer farms, and that the number of traders who buy eggs from the farmers is over 1,200.

Mr Kaosar said, "All traders try to buy eggs at a low price from farmers. If any group of farmers tries to sell at a price higher than the market price, no one will buy their eggs. All retailers also try to buy eggs at a low price from traders. If any group of traders tries to sell at a price higher than the market price, no one will buy their eggs. No one can manipulate the price in a market with so many sellers. The price is high when supply is lower than demand, and the price is low when supply is higher than demand."

Mr Kaosar also said that the Krishi Biponon Odhidoptor (the Department of Agriculture Marketing) recently declared that the ceiling price of eggs will be Tk9.61 per egg (at wholesale level). He said that Kazi Farms is compliant with ceiling price. He said it is fortunate that authorities are allowing the small farmers to ignore the ceiling price and sell eggs at the higher market price, otherwise the low ceiling price would force most small farms to stop production.

Kazi Zahin Hasan, Director of Kazi Farms, said "Kazi Farms has a huge investment in egg farms, feed mills and hatcheries. We are selling at the Krishi Biponon ceiling price of 9.61 per egg, and are not making enough margin to justify further investment. The poultry business is risky, because chickens can be killed by diseases or floods. Companies only invest in risky businesses like this if the expected profit justifies the risk. The low ceiling price has reduced expected profit, and will stop companies from investing in the poultry business. This will eventually lead to a serious shortage. The ceiling price must be raised to a level which makes investment attractive."

Currently, the country has a shortfall of about seven million pieces of eggs every day, as against the demand for 55 million pieces a day, according to President of Breeders Association Mahbubur Rahman. He said that the poultry sector is undergoing extreme weather conditions and disasters, which have led to a shortage of eggs, and caused the price to increase.

Dismissing the allegation of syndicate in this market, Mohammad Helal Uddin, a professor of Economics at Dhaka University, explained that forming a cartel is unlikely in the market where there are thousands of farmers and traders. "Everywhere in the world perishable goods are stored in proper conditions. Had some farmers been able to do so, it would have helped stabilise the market in times of shortage. In absence of such facilities, the farmers struggle to survive," he said.

Director (Extension) of Department of Animal Resources Md Shahinul Alam acknowledged that there is a mismatch between the statistics generated by the government and the private players. "There may be gap between demand and supply for various reasons," he said, adding that the allegations of syndicate manipulating made whenever there is a price fluctuation is baseless.