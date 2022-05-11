MARICO Bangladesh launches Parachute SkinPure face wash 

TBS Report
11 May, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 11 May, 2022, 05:27 pm

MARICO Bangladesh launched Parachute SkinPure Face Wash for the very first time in Bangladesh. 

This Brightening Facewash comes in three exciting variants: Parachute SkinPure Goat Milk Brightening Facewash, Parachute SkinPure Aloe Vera Brightening Facewash, Parachute SkinPure Orange Brightening Face Wash, reads a press release.

Parachute SkinPure Goat Milk Brightening Face Wash is the first brand in the country to use goat's milk, as an ingredient for a face wash. The properties of goat's milk give your complexion a youthful, magical glow with every wash. Goat's milk is also an ideal solution for dry and dull skin which lacks moisture. Additionally, Parachute SkinPure Aloe Vera Brightening Face Wash helps in controlling oil, while Parachute SkinPure Orange Brightening Face Wash helps fight pimples. 

All three variants of Parachute SkinPure Face Wash contain natural, skin-benefiting ingredients. No harmful substances like paraben or sulfate are used in the products.    

Allen Ebenezer, Director of Marketing, Marico Bangladesh Limited said, "With Parachute SkinPure we are working towards a holistic range of skincare products to cater to every relevant customer need in the market. The brand-new Parachute SkinPure Brightening Face Wash range is designed to make a premium face wash experience accessible to all consumers."

For all variants of the Parachute SkinPure Facewash range, the cost of 50 grams is Tk90 and the cost of 100 grams is Tk150. All three variants of Parachute SkinPure Face Wash can be found in retail stores near you.

 

