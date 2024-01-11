Marhaba Istanbul: SINGER offers  4 days, 3 nights couple trip to Istanbul

11 January, 2024, 04:05 pm
Marhaba Istanbul: SINGER offers  4 days, 3 nights couple trip to Istanbul

Photo: Courtesy
Leading consumer electronics and home appliances company Singer Bangladesh has launched exciting new offer "Singer Marhaba Istanbul"- 4 Days-3 Nights Couple Trip to Istanbul.

During this Red S Deal campaign, lucky customers purchasing any product from any Singer outlet, dealer outlet or www.singerbd.com will get the chance to travel to Istanbul of Turkiye along with enjoying guaranteed discount.

Besides, the campaign is offering lucrative exchange offers and cash discounts along with many other benefits. In this special offer, customers can avail up to Tk 20,000 discount under exchange offers on refrigerators, up to Tk 7,000 discount on No-frost refrigerators, Tk 6,000 discount under exchange offers on TVs & up to Tk 5,000 cash discount, up to Tk 4,000 discount on Washing Machines, up to Tk 3,500 discount on Microwave Oven, up to Tk 9,000 discount on Laptops and up to 9% discount on Kitchen & Small Appliances.

Customers can purchase Singer products in easy installments up to 12 months. Besides, depending on product category buyers can also avail zero interest up to 12 months.

This special campaign will continue till January 31, 2024. For details, please contact to Singer call-centre- 16482 & visit at www.singerbd.com.

