Marcel provides 100% free products, attractive gift benefits under its Digital Campaign

Corporates

Press Release
17 May, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 10:08 pm

Marcel provides 100% free products, attractive gift benefits under its Digital Campaign

Leading domestic electronics brand Marcel has started its 'Digital Campaign Season-18' on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. Under the new season, customers of Marcel fridge, television, air conditioner and washing machine might get 100% free products and thousands of attractive gifts.

Marcel is conducting digital campaigns across the country to provide customers with swift and best after-sales service through online automation. Each of the previous seasons has received unprecedented responses from customers. 

In this context, Marcel has started season-18 of the digital campaign with attractive benefits which are available from 15 May to 15 July, reads a press release.

The declaration of the new season was made at a function recently held at Marcel Corporate office in the capital.

The programme was attended by its Additional Managing Director SM Shoyeb Hossain Nobel, DMD Eva Rizwana Nilu, Nazrul Islam Sarker, Amdadul Haque Sarker and Humayun Kabir, Senior Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Md. Tanvir Rahman, Firoj Alam, Didarul Alam Khan, Md. Shahjada Salim, Ariful Ambia, Tofail Ahmed and Al Imran, Marcel's brand ambassador Amin Khan, in-charge of Marcel Distributor Network (North) Md. Shakhawat Hossen.

Speakers at the function said that digital registration of Marcel products are being done after they are purchased. Then, SMS regarding free product or other gift is sent to customer's cell number through a fully computerised system. Officials concerned at the showrooms hand over the respective gifts to customers.

In-charge of Marcel Distributor Network (North) Md. Shakhawat Hossen said that Marcel products are leading in the Bangladeshi electronics market with its attractively designed, energy efficient international standard products. Marcel is also gaining huge popularity for its installment benefits, best after-sales service and various benefits being given under the countrywide digital campaigns. We believe this season will also get huge response from our customers.

Acting In-charge of Marcel Distributor Network (South) Nurul Islam Rubel said that under the campaign's season-18, Marcel LED Smart TV customers are getting one-year free subscription of BongoWal while basic LED TV customers 20% discount on buying the AKASH DTH connection. Besides, customers can also get attractive cash voucher.

Under the digital registration process, details of the customers and their purchased products including the name of the customer, contact number and the model number are being stored on a server so that customers can avail best after-sales service from any Marcel service center, even if the warranty card is lost. Various benefits are being provided to ensure customers' spontaneous participation in the campaign.

