Marcel opens exclusive showroom in Ashulia

Corporates

Press Release
07 May, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 04:35 pm

Related News

Marcel opens exclusive showroom in Ashulia

Press Release
07 May, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 04:35 pm
Marcel opens exclusive showroom in Ashulia

Electronics brand Marcel has opened its showroom named 'Tamim Electronics' at Kathgara Bazar in Ashulia, Savar. 

From now on, local consumers will get 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged Marcel brand's world-class advanced technologies frost, non-frost refrigerators, freezers, LED and smart televisions, air conditioners, washing machines, generators, fans and various electrical, electronics, home and kitchen appliances from the new outlet, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director of the company Md Humayun Kabir, Marcel's Brand Ambassador film actor Amin Khan and comedian Abu Hena Rony inaugurated the showroom on Saturday (6 May), the release added.

Among others, Marcel Distributor Network's North Zone In-charge Md Shakhawat Hossen, Ashulia Union Chairman Shahabuddin Madbar, Social Activist Abul Kalam Azad, Tamiz Uddin Sarker Public School's Founder and Headmaster Tamiz Uddin Sarker, Marcel's Divisional Sales Manager Shafiullah Liton, Tamim Electronics Proprietor Abu Rayhan and other local dignitaries were present. 

After the showroom opening, 'Amra Vejal Mukto Khaddo Chai' (We want adulterated free food) organisation in the financial support of Marcel arranged an awareness programme at Tamiz Uddin Sarker Public High School's playground. 

With the participation of many people in the programme, speakers delivered inspirational messages to create awareness on prevention of food adulteration under the slogan 'Our Bangladesh will be a country of unadulterated food'. 

At the programme, the winners in an essay writing competition on 'Harmful aspects of food adulteration' were awarded. 

Comedian Abu Hena Rony enthralled the audience by presenting funny jokes.

At the showroom opening ceremony, Md Humayun Kabir said, "Marcel is one of the top and most popular brands in Bangladesh. Our aim is to deliver international quality products at affordable prices. With the opening of this new showroom, customers in this area can now easily buy Marcel's products."

He also said Marcel is engaged in conducting social activities, along with providing the best products and services. To ensure safe food, Marcel is creating awareness across the country through the organisation titled 'We want adulterated free food'. We strongly believe that our activities play an important role in preventing food adulteration.

Film Actor Amin Khan said, Marcel is manufacturing international standard products with attractive designs in its own production plant. Various facilities like affordable price, easy installment, ISO standard fast and best after sales service though extensive sales and service network across the country have led the Marcel brand products to be top of the customers' preference in a short time. 

Marcel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

4h | Panorama
Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

6h | Mode
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

1h | TBS SPORTS
Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

21h | TBS World
A Tribute Concert For The Legends

A Tribute Concert For The Legends

23h | TBS Entertainment
Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work