Marcel offers up to Tk50k cashback, free products on fridge, washing machine

Corporates

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 09:09 pm

Related News

Marcel offers up to Tk50k cashback, free products on fridge, washing machine

TBS Report
23 November, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 09:09 pm
Marcel offers up to Tk50k cashback, free products on fridge, washing machine

Country popular electronics brand Marcel launched 'Digital Campaign Season-16' with attractive benefits on purchase of its domestically manufactured refrigerators and washing machines. 

Under the campaign, customers will get cashback of up to Tk50,000 and various sorts of Marcel products as free using scratch card. The benefits are being given from 21 November and will continue until further notice.

The disclosure was made at a programme held at Marcel corporate office in the capital on Sunday (20 November), reads a press release. 

Along with the Season-16, customers can purchase some specific models of Marcel fridge at discounted prices under the hot sale campaign, which will be continued till 30 November. 

The programme was attended by, among others, company's Deputy Managing Directors Eva Rizwana Nilu, Amdadul Hoque Sarker and Humayun Kabir, Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Senior Executive Director SM Zahid Hasan and Amin Khan, Marcel's Advisor Dr. Md. Shakhawat Hossen, Chief Marketing Officer Firoj Alam, Head of Business Intelligence Ariful Ambia, Refrigerator's Chief Business Officer (CBO) Tofail Ahmed and Home Appliance CBO Al-Imran.

Marcel is conducting the digital campaign across the country to provide customers swift and best after-sales service through online automation. 

While purchasing Marcel fridge or washing machine, some detailed information like buyer's name, mobile number and the respective product's model and bar code number will be registered digitally and scratch card will be provided to the customer. 

Using this scratch card, customers could get cashback of up to Tk 50,000 or free products. 

Marcel's Advisor Dr Md Shakhawat Hossen said, "Apart from providing high quality products to the customers, Marcel is also providing various benefits."

Currently, Marcel has about 200 models of refrigerators of various capacities in the market. These include intelligent inverters, BSTI's 5 star energy rating, glass doors and side by side door models. The price of these refrigerators of Marcel is between Tk14,990 and Tk92,990. 

The buyers of Marcel refrigerators are getting 1 year replacement warranty as well as 12 years warranty on compressor and 5 years free after sales service. 

Marcel also has various models of affordable automatic front load, top load and semi automatic washing machine. 

According to the authorities, detailed information including the name of the buyer, mobile number and model number of the product is being stored on Marcel's server during the registration process through digital campaign. As a result, even if the warranty card is lost, the customer can get fast service from any Marcel service center in the country. 

On the other hand, the representatives of the service center are also getting to know the feedback of the customer. Various benefits are being provided under the campaign to motivate the buyers to participate in this activity spontaneously.

        
 

Marcel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A plan led by G7 countries, dubbed &quot;Global Shield,&quot; was also launched during the conference, but critics called it a &quot;distraction&quot; from a real loss and damage fund. Photo: DW

COP27 'loss and damage' fund: What's in it for South Asia?

8h | Panorama
Md Nazmul Avi Hossain &amp; Dr Iyanatul Islam. Illustration: TBS

The risks of obsessing over controlling inflation

10h | Panorama
The craft involves using fingers and nails delicately. But sometimes Jibon uses modified chopsticks for the job too. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Of Jibon and sand: Inside the world of sand art animation in Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
Despite the Animal Welfare Act 2019, neither did killing or torture of dogs come to an end, nor is it going to stop, despite the fact that a large number of people sympathise with dogs. Photo: TBS

How can we end the killing and torture of dogs?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

13m | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

13m | Videos
Son of Liberian president wins US

Son of Liberian president wins US

1h | Videos
Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

6
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world