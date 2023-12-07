A Marcel fridge customer gets Tk1 lakh  worth cash voucher in Noakhali

Alauddin, an automechanic from Chowmuhani town under Begumganj upazila of Noakhali district, has received Tk1 lakh worth cash voucher after he had purchased a Marcel brand refirgerator.

He was awarded the cash voucher as per the customer benefits declared in the ongoing nationwide Marcel Digitial Campaign Season-19. Prior to him, Rafikul Islam from Trishal of Mymensingh also got Tk1 lakh worth cash voucher under the campaign's season-19.

On Wednesday (December 6, 2023) last, Marcel's Brand Ambassador Popular Film Actor Amin Khan officially handed over Tk1 cash vourcher to Alauddin at a function held at the Marcel distributor showroom 'Borna Electronics' in the town.

The program was also attended, among others, by Marcel Distributor Network (South) In-charge Nurul Islam Rubel and Borna Electronics' Proprietor Millat Hossain.\

In the Season-19, customers are offered free cash voucher up to Tk1 lash or sure cashback on the purchase of any model of Marcel fridge from any showroom across the country. Customers will get the benefit until December 31 this year.

The cash voucher awardee 'Alauddin' bought a Marcel brand refrigerator worth of Tk48,490 at installment with the downpayment of Tk12,000 on November 21. Then his name, mobile number and the model number of his purchased refrigeraor were registaerd digitally. After completing the digital registration, he received an SMS from Marcel with the notification that he was awarded Tk1 lakh worth cash voucher.

With that cash voucher, he purchased various marcel products, including fridge, LED TV, gas stove, fry pen, blender and some other essential electronics items.

Expressing gratitude to the authorities of Marcel, he said, this is the first time he got some benefits from a company.

Urging to buy domestic products, film actor Amin Khan said, customers who love Bangladesh buy homemade products and contibute to strenthening nation economy. Marcel provides different benefits to customers throughout the year. This program is a proof that Marcel fulfills its promises given to customers.

According to the authorities, detailed information including the name of the buyer, mobile number and model number of the product is being stored on Marcel's server through registration process during the digital campaign.

As a result, the customer will get swift after sales service from any Marcel service centre even if the warranty card is lost. On the other hand, the representatives of Marcel service center are also getting the feedback of the customer.