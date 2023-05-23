 Maqbul Hossain's 3rd death anniversary on 24 May

The third death anniversary of Alhaj¦ Maqbul Hossain, former Member of Parliament and Awami League Advisory Council member, will be observed on Tuesday (24 May).

Maqbul, also the editor of daily Al Amin, died of Covid-19 on 24 May 2020, reads a press release.

To observe the death anniversary, programmes will be begun in the morning by paying respects at the graveyard adjacent to Mohammadpur Jame Masjid in the capital.

On the occasion of the day, Bangladesh Awami League including Bangladesh Awami Volunteer League and its affiliated organizations, various organizations of Mohammadpur, Tangail Nagarpur-Delduar, Bikrampur, Alhaj¦ Maqbul Hossain Foundation, Thanthi Life Insurance Company, MH Samrita Medical College, City University , Panna Textiles, Amico Laboratories, Alhaj¦ Maqbul Hossain University College took up the day-long programme.