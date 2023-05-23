 Maqbul Hossain's 3rd death anniversary on 24 May

Corporates

Press Release
23 May, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 09:59 pm

Related News

 Maqbul Hossain's 3rd death anniversary on 24 May

Press Release
23 May, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 09:59 pm
 Maqbul Hossain&#039;s 3rd death anniversary on 24 May

The third death anniversary of Alhaj¦ Maqbul Hossain, former Member of Parliament and Awami League Advisory Council member, will be observed on Tuesday (24 May).

Maqbul, also the editor of daily Al Amin, died of Covid-19 on 24 May 2020, reads a press release.

To observe the death anniversary, programmes will be begun in the morning by paying respects at the graveyard adjacent to Mohammadpur Jame Masjid in the capital.

On the occasion of the day, Bangladesh Awami League including Bangladesh Awami Volunteer League and its affiliated organizations, various organizations of Mohammadpur, Tangail Nagarpur-Delduar, Bikrampur, Alhaj¦ Maqbul Hossain Foundation, Thanthi Life Insurance Company, MH Samrita Medical College, City University , Panna Textiles, Amico Laboratories, Alhaj¦ Maqbul Hossain University College took up the day-long programme.

death anniversary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'Focus on tax evaders': Zero tax payers lament proposed new rule

14h | Panorama
Photo: Maruf Raihan and Plural Works

Mirza Bari village home: A neat archi-type of sustainable design

12h | Habitat
Photo: Hindustan Times

Creative decorating hacks and ideas to transform your small bathroom

14h | Habitat
Infographic: TBS

Phoenix: The bicycle that once carried a generation on its back

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

4h | TBS World
Why South Korean content is so popular

Why South Korean content is so popular

11h | TBS Entertainment
Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

Unemployment among youth increasing worldwide

2h | TBS World
Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss