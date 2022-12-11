Brac University hosts lecture on Rohingya crisis

Barrister Manzoor Hasan, Executive Director, Centre for Peace and Justice, Brac University delivered "The Barrister Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Memorial Lecture 2022".

The lecture, titled "Bangladesh and the Protracted Rohingya Refugee Obligations - A Future Pathway," provided a historical background on the Rohingya influx in Bangladesh, as well as outlined the legal obligations that Bangladesh has under global, regional, and national laws, reads a press release.

The lecture also highlighted a future pathway incorporating a comprehensive national legal and policy framework for the refugees.

Professor Mohammad Humayun Kabir gave the welcome address of "Barrister Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Memorial Lecture 2022" while Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, concluded the lecture with his remarks.

The lecture was attended by academics, law practitioners, civil society members and journalists.