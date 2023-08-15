Manusher Jonno Foundation observed National Mourning Day in various activities

15 August, 2023, 09:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) observed the 48th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the National Mourning Day on 15 August in a befitting manner. 

The programme started with the screening of a documentary on Bangabandhu at the ALOK Centre at MJF's office in Mirpur, Dhaka.  Shaheen Anam, the executive director of MJF, joined the programme virtually, said a press release.

After the screening of a documentary on Bangabandhu, Banasree Mitra Neogi, the director of the programme, delivered her welcome speech. In the discussion session 'Bangabandhu and Marginal People', Wasiur Rahman Tonmoy, presented a keynote paper on Bangabandhu. He said, 'If we analyse the entire life of Bangabandhu, then we can undoubtedly say that he entered politics to ensure the betterment of marginalised people. Against all monumental adversities, he spoke for the poor, distressed, and working-class people. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman got only three and half years to lead his Sonar Bangla, Bangladesh. He created opportunities for participation, empowerment, and rights for the development of marginal people. Bangabandhu is an eternal source of inspiration for us. His work, principle, ideology and philosophy will remain eternally. It is crucial to analyse and implement his philosophy of development.'

Other staff members of MJF Shoeib Shazzad Khan, Rafeza Shaheen, Nazrana Yeasmin Hira, Md. Ziaul Karim, Md. Sazzad Hossain and Md. Anwar Hossain also shared their thoughts on the keynote paper. 

The speakers highlighted various aspects of Bangabandhu's life and work, and they considered 'Bangabandhu led a prolonged struggle to establish an oppression-free society. Throughout his life, he spoke against oppression, stood by the side of the oppressed, and faced the oppressors. He considered oppression a strong weapon of exploitation, an obstacle to equity, and incompatible with human rights.'

Mohammad Zahed Hasan read some short parts from 'The Unfinished Memoirs of Bangabandhu', and Md. Ahsanul Wahed, Mohammed Iftekhar Hossain, and Monzurul Alam recited poems about Bangabandhu. Among others, Shoma Datta, Mihir Ranjan Saha, Md. Rokonuzzaman, Nasrin Ahmed, and Momtajul Islam spoke on the occasion.

Banasree Mitra Neogi, the session chair, concluded the event by highlighting the vastness of Bangabandhu's contribution. She emphasised that a single day would not be enough  to fully explore his accomplishments and encouraged regular discussions to deepen our understanding of him.

Furthermore, she stressed the importance of inclusivity in all aspects of society, drawing inspiration from Bangabandhu's commitment to advocating for marginalised communities and promoting equity. She underscored the need to pass on his words, ideology, and the spirit of the liberation war to future generations to ensure that his legacy endures.

Besides, a painting exhibition was also organised with the pictures drawn by the children of MJF's staff. The theme of the paintings was Bangabandhu and the liberation war. All staff members of MJF were present at the programme.

