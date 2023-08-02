Manusher Jonno Foundation condemns attack on four women footballers in Khulna

Manusher Jonno Foundation condemns attack on four women footballers in Khulna

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) has expressed deep concern over the beating and insulting of four women footballers in Batiaghata, Khulna. 

The incident took place on Saturday when Sadia Nasrin, a footballer on the divisional under-17 team, was practicing at a local football academy. 

Citing media reports, the MJF in a press release said despite the reluctance of her family, Sadia continued to play football, but she often faced insults from locals. A woman, Nupur Khatun, took Sadia's picture during practice and showed it to her family, making rude comments. Sadia was even beaten up by Nupur and her family. 

In protest of this incident, Sadia went to Nupur's house with her parents, her academy coach, and other players. However, Nupur's family and relatives attacked them, and Sadia and three other footballers were injured. They were later admitted to the Upazila Health Complex. 

A case has been filed in the incident, but only one accused has been arrested so far. 

The MJF demanded the swift arrest and punishment of all those responsible for the violent attack on four women footballers. 

MJF also urged the local administration to initiate a transformative shift in the mindset and attitude of certain people towards women's football in Batiaghata. 

Moreover, MJF emphasised the importance of collective efforts from all stakeholders to push forward women's football activities within the community.

