Manoshi Automobiles ltd launches Italian lubricant brand ‘Pakelo’ in Bangladesh

Manoshi Automobiles Ltd has recently lanched the Italian lubricant brand "Pakelo" in the Bangladesh market.

As the exclusive distributor of the brand, customers will be able to collect Pakelo Oil from all over the country.

The launching ceremony was held in Hotel Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, reads a press release.

Leepu Awlia known as the "Car Magician" was the chief guest of the event.

Managing Director of Manoshi Group, Masrur Ahmed said, "Pakelo manufactures high performance lubricants, coolants and greases for automobiles, motorcycles, heavy vehicles, earth moving machinery, agriculture, marine, industrial and food industries. Pakelo is also working with racing teams participating in racing competitions at different stages such as Formula 1, Formula 2, Formula 3, GT Series, Formula E, DTM, Moto GP, Endurozip, European Le mans 24, Risi Competizione, etc. Pakelo has advanced technology labs for direct advice to OEMs and professionals. The elite quality of Pakelo products protects the engine in all kinds of challenging situations. We are the first to bring Pakelo products in Bangladesh. Hopefully, the people of the country will put Pakelo's products at the top of their list for their favorite vehicle."

Pakelo started its journey in 1930 and the company has maintained uncompromising quality since then. With customers in mind, the company offers specialised technical advice systems, in-house engineering departments, problem-solving skills and technical training opportunities for partners.

Pakelo always uses 100% virgin base oil. Moreover, the company has come up with eco-friendly products thinking about the environment. In addition, Pakelo is constantly coming up with new innovations in line with the new engines that are coming in the market with the innovations of updated technology.