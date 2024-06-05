‘Managers' Meeting’ of Rajshahi zone of Jamuna Bank held at Rajshahi

Md Saidul Islam, the Chairman of Jamuna Bank PLC, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, alongside Directors of the Bank Redwan-ul Karim Ansari, Md Ismail Hossain Siraji and Independent Director Md Abdur Rahman Sarker as the special guests. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

With the aim of improving augmented customer service and expanding banking services while maintaining due diligence a day Long "Managers' Meeting" of Rajshahi zone was organised by Jamuna Bank PLC at a Luxurious hotel in Rajshahi. 

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the meeting. The discussions held during the meeting led to the formulation of significant decisions, intended to enhance transparency and dynamism in the bank's banking activities.

