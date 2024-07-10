Managers' meeting of Dhaka North, Mymensingh Zone  of Jamuna Bank held  

10 July, 2024, 05:50 pm
Managers' meeting of Dhaka North, Mymensingh Zone  of Jamuna Bank held  

10 July, 2024, 05:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Jamuna Bank held its "Managers' Meeting" for Dhaka North and Mymensingh Zone at a renowned hotel in Dhaka city.

Several crucial decisions about bank development and corporate expansion were made when banking services are provided to customers right at their door.

Md. Saidul Islam, Chairman of Jamuna Bank PLC, was the Chief Guest. Kanutosh Majumder, Redwan-ul Karim Ansari, Md Ismail Hossain Siraji, Robin Razon Sakhawat and Independent Director Md Abdur Rahman Sarker were Special Guests.

The Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, presided over the program in the presence of the managers of all the branches and sub-branches of the respective regions of the bank and the senior officers of the head office.
 

