Mana Bay launches Luxury Waterpark just 1.5hrs from Dhaka

30 March, 2024, 09:50 pm
Built by Disney's theme park creators – just in time for Eid

30 March, 2024, 09:50 pm
Crafted by the manufacturers behind Disney's theme parks, Whitewater West, the highly anticipated Mana Bay Water Park is now welcoming guests. 

Nestled just 1.5 hours from Dhaka, Mana Bay is a haven of thrills and serenity. Entry to the park gets you unlimited access to 17 heart-thumping waterslides and 4 exciting water rides. Guests can also avail luxury spa services provided by skilled Thai professionals. The park offers a perfect escape where excitement and tranquility coexist.

'At Mana Bay, our commitment extends beyond just fun rides to include the highest standards of safety and hygiene,' says Assistant VP, Salim Khan, bringing his valuable insights from Universal Studios, Singapore to the Mana Bay team.

Under the culinary direction of Brazilian Head Chef, Chef Cheferson, Mana Bay presents a wide array of dining experiences, from the refined tastes of 7 gourmet restaurants to the vibrant variety of  4 casual food trucks, juice & drink bars.

The waterpark comprises 4 zones – Each offering different experiences that embody the spirits of Mana. Peace, joy, thrill, and wonder. Sasheen Akbani, the visionary behind Mana Bay, shares, 'We built Mana Bay as a sanctuary where every guest can relax, rejuvenate, and reignite themselves while having fun. We've formed key partnerships in building and operating the park so guests always feel safe and secure while having a good time. '

Manabay is not just a theme park; it's a sanctuary where guests can escape the stresses of everyday life only a short drive out of Dhaka city.

 

