The man behind promoting an 'Aesthetic Nation'

Mohammed Faisal started Este Medical Bangladesh Ltd. in the year 2021 with a vision of providing the best aesthetic care and dermatological services not only in Bangladesh but in the whole of South Asia with the best possible technology and dermatological experts trained from the mother company of Este Medical. The clinic is a state-of-the-art facility in providing aesthetic care treatments for Beauty, Body, Hair & Dental to its clients.

Faisal believes Este Medical Bangladesh will succeed to reach the heart of the Bangladeshi people and the whole region of South Asia satisfactorily. Este Medical Group & Alif Group have aimed to open the best medical & aesthetic care branches all around the South Asia region such as in Bangladesh, India, Dubai, and further. They've made sure Este Medical is a brand name that gets remembered throughout Bangladesh when it comes to dermatological, aesthetic, dental & cosmetic procedures.

One day Este Medical will create history which will be remembered for its groundbreaking beauty expertise. Faisal said, "At Este Medical Bangladesh we've always embraced the latest technology and have attracted the best talent". And he had learned to have absolute faith in technology and talent. When top technology and talent work together they produce unbeatable creativity, innovation, and invention and that's why Este Medical is able to produce the best results for their clients, which sets them apart from other medical & aesthetic care competitors.

Alif Group and Este Medical Group have created a brand new aesthetic care clinic that has never been seen before in Bangladesh. They want to share their utmost contentment concerning a very exceptional clinic, which gets operated in the heart of Bangladesh. Now they have a plan to expand in the country starting with their upcoming branch at Chittagong very soon.

ALIF GROUP was founded in 2002, and comprises Abrar Plastic Industries Ltd., Alif International, Faisal Trade House, Bismillah Corporation, Alif Organic Agro Ltd., and MF Cargo Service & Este Medical Bangladesh Ltd. Through their relentless passion for innovation and superior technology, they are now catering to Pharma / Cosmetic and Consumer Goods Trading industries. Alif Group has 25 years of experience in manufacturing PET Bottles & Verities of other pet items for the Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical & Corporate industries. In distributing the highest quality of dry edible beans, soybean oil, sugar, and food grain products in the food service industry today. Alif Group is involved in offering a gluten-free range of wheat grains that are rich in taste and nutrition. These are the perfect choice due to their rich taste, nutritional value, and aroma. Their food grains are obtained from the best harvesting regions of the country and are high in food value. These retain the delicious flavor and do not lose the appetizing color, texture, and aroma.

MF Cargo Service is a leading name in the field of Cargo Service - MF Cargo Service distributes Alif Group goods to the whole of Bangladesh to their clients with the help of the company's best vehicles such as trucks that are well-classified. Alif Group also operates the world's best Medical & Aesthetic Care services in Bangladesh as briefed from the beginning. This clinic assures numerous beneficial services for the people of the South Asian region, especially Bangladesh. Alif Group's workforce has high-quality labor who are trained every year with the latest technology.

Mohammed Faisal, Managing Director of Alif Group, is the man who made this joint venture possible between Este Medical Group & Alif Group. He is the Managing Director of Este Medical Bangladesh Ltd. Este Medical services in Bangladesh includes Este Plant, comprising laser hair removal, Hair fall Control, Laser Hair Re-growth, and Hair transplantation, Este Comfort Zone, comprising Body shaping, Cellulite treatment, Body Filler, Este Beauty, comprising of Anti-aging treatment, Allergan BOTOX, Filler, Laser Skin Rejuvenation, Hydra Facial, Skin Brightening, Chemical Peeling, PRP, RF Micro-needling and Laser Tattoo Removal and Este Dental, comprising of Teeth Whitening, Ultrasonic Scaling, Polishing, Curettage, Enamel shaping and many more.

The Group has 25 years of experience in the consumer market. The Group's motto is to do business at the best price to make a profitable business deal for both parties. ALIF GROUP has been molded, developed, and nourished by great zest, energy, and hard work put in by Mohammed Faisal and his entire team. It is not only hard work but also the trust of clients and the dedication with which they were served. As ALIF GROUP has wide experience in the Pet Bottle manufacturing sector and well-trained and qualified staff. This has given them a sense of belonging to all their clients as well as the ALIF GROUP Trade Family. Md. Faisal wishes the entire team to put in their best to achieve their given target in an ethical manner. Md Faisal is also a Member of DCCI, BPGMEA, and FBCCI.

Alif Group's family always stays beside people and works for the people of the nation. Alif Group's family was there with their ability as much as they could to be a supportive role at the time of the Pandemic, Sylhet flood, and so on.

