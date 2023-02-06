Mamunur Rashid Molla joins CVC Finance as MD & CEO

06 February, 2023, 04:30 pm
Mamunur Rashid Molla joins CVC Finance as MD & CEO

06 February, 2023, 04:30 pm
Mamunur Rashid Molla joins CVC Finance as MD &amp; CEO

Md Mamunur Rashid Molla joined CVC Finance Ltd as managing director and CEO recently.

Prior to his new assignment, he was the deputy managing director of South Bangla Agriculture & Commerce (SBAC), reads a press release.

He also served as managing director and CEO of a proposed bank.

Mamunur Rashid has more than three decades of banking experience in different banks. He started his professional career in Prime Bank Ltd as a founding member. He also worked in Premier Bank Ltd, Mutual Trust Bank Ltd and National Bank Ltd as branch manager, regional head and divisional head.

He worked as head of International Division and Credit Risk Management Division in different banks.

He obtained his master's degree in International Trade and Business from University of Dhaka and MBA in Finance & Banking from UITS. He also obtained an Advance Certificate of Business Administration (ACBA).

