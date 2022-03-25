Mamun elected ICMAB’s DBC chairman

Mamun elected ICMAB’s DBC chairman

Dr Syed Abdulla Al Mamun and Safiul Azam have been elected as the chairman and vice-chairman respectively of the Dhaka Branch Council (DBC) of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) for the year 2022. 

Besides them, Muhammad Nazrul Islam and Shahana Parvin have been elected as the secretary and treasurer respectively for the same tenure, reads a press release.

Earlier Mamun served DBC as the vice chairman and secretary in 2021 and 2019 respectively.

Currently Mamun works as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in The Bangladesh Rating Agency Limited (BDRAL), a Dun & Bradstreet SAME Company. 

He is the Independent Director & Chairman of Audit and Finance Committee, Board of Directors, North-West Power Generation Company Limited (NWPGCL) and Independent Director of FAS Finance and Investment Limited. 

Mamun also teaches in different reputed international institutions including Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Thailand and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Amritsar as visiting professor.

Mamun earned his PhD in Finance from School of Management, Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Thailand. 

He completed BBA (Accounting) and MBA (Strategic Management Accounting) from Department of Accounting and Information Systems, University of Dhaka. He is also the Certified Sustainable Reporting Specialist (CSRS), Institute of Certified Sustainability Practitioners (ICSP), Indonesia.

Safiul Azam is currently working as the director (F & A) and company secretary at Popular Pharmaceuticals Limited. He was the treasurer of DBC in 2018 and secretary in 2020.

Muhammad Nazrul Islam is working as the managing director and CEO at Sandhani Life Finance Ltd. He was the treasurer of DBC in 2019.

Shahana Parvin FCMA is working as senior finance manager at Icddr'b.

Institute of Cost and Management Accountants in Bangladesh (ICMAB)

