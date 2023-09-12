Malaysian ambassador visits Akij Ceramics factory in Trishal

Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim visited four establishments of AkijBashir Group in Mokshpur of Trishal, Mymensingh.

He arrived at Trishal by helicopter at 12:15 on Tuesday.

He visited the production activities of Akij Ceramics, Akij Tiles, sanitary ware, Akij Ceramic Tableware, Akij Bathware factories.

At this time he was accompanied by Malaysian High Commission Counselor and Head of Chancery Anis Wajdi Mohd Yusoff, Malaysian High Commission First Secretary Mohd Aszuan Abd Samat.

Later in the afternoon Sheikh Bashir Uddin, managing director of Akiz Bashir Group, presided over the event organised in the company.