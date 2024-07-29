Mahtab Bin Alamgir passes away

Mahtab Bin Alamgir passes away

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mahtab Bin Alamgir, son of Mohammad Alamgir and Hasina Alamgir, passed away on Friday (26-07-2024) at the age of 61 due to cardiac arrest at a residence in Mohammadpur, Dhaka. 

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. He was laid to rest at Bogura Road Graveyard in Barisal after Asr prayers on Saturday.

Mahtab Bin Alamgir was the father of journalist and development worker Tilka Binte Mehtab, brother of BEPZA's former Executive Director (PR) Nazma Binte Alamgir, nephew of Bir Bikram Mahbub Uddin Ahmed, who led the Guard of Honour to the newly formed Independent Government of Bangladesh at Mujibnagar retired secretary to the Government of Bangladesh Dr. Mohammad Haroonur Rashid and Lt Commander Moazzem Hossain who was the number two accused of the Agartala Conspiracy case.

Mahtab Bin Alamgir is survived by his wife, two daughters, a son, and three grandchildren. The family of the departed soul requests prayers from everyone.

 

