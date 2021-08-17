Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur signs up as brand ambassadors of AKASH 

Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur signs up as brand ambassadors of AKASH 

Mahmudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim have signed of an agreement to be the brand ambassador of AKASH for a year. 

Both the players have signed the agreement at a ceremony held at Beximco Communications' head office at Gulshan-1 on Tuesday. 

Under the agreement, the two cricketers will participate in different campaigns of AKASH in the next one year, said a press release.

Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, head of marketing and business development of AKASH said that customer satisfaction and appreciation is AKASH's largest achievement. Complying with their philosophy, goals and achievements, Riyad and Mushfiq have signed as our brand ambassadors." 

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad, appreciated AKASH's customer service and quality management.

 

