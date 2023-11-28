Mahiul Islam, Ahmed Rashid promoted to deputy managing director at BRAC Bank 

Md Mahiul Islam, head of Retail Banking, and Ahmed Rashid Joy, head of Credit Risk Management, have been promoted to deputy managing director at BRAC Bank.

The promotions will take effect from 1 December, reads a press release.

Mahiul Islam joined BRAC Bank as head of Retail Banking in December 2019. Mahi is a graduate from the Independent University Bangladesh and over 25 years of banking experience, with more than two decades at Standard Chartered Bank in Bangladesh.

Ahmed Rashid Joy joined BRAC Bank as head of Credit Risk Management (CRM) in October 2019. Joy started his banking career as a Management Trainee with Eastern Bank and has also worked at the IFC, Mutual Trust Bank and IDLC Finance in his 25 year career. He completed his Masters in Bank Management (MBM) from Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM).

Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of BRAC Bank, said, "Under Mahi's able leadership, our Retail Banking Division has grown strongly over the past few years and is today acknowledged as a market leader. Mahi's efforts in product design, segmentation, business analytics and digital partnerships have resulted in enhanced customer experience and robust balance sheet growth."

Hussain also stated, "Joy has successfully led the bank's credit risk management function over the last four years. His wide market experience, technical expertise, and continuous efforts to implement new risk management tools have been pivotal to BRAC Bank achieving the best portfolio quality and international credit ratings in the banking industry".

