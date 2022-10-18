Mahbubur Rahman new CEO of Rupayan City Uttara 

Corporates

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 06:46 pm

Related News

Mahbubur Rahman new CEO of Rupayan City Uttara 

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 06:46 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

M Mahbubur Rahman has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rupayan City Uttara.

Earlier, he served the company as deputy managing director (DMD), said a press release.

Prior to taking charge of Rupayan City Uttara, he worked with expertise and reputation in various sectors, including administration, human resources, housing project logistics, advertising and printing, business development, brand and marketing, customer service, operations, sales and revenue, and design development in various organisations .

M Mahbubur Rahman received his MSS degree from the International Relations department of Dhaka University in 2003 and his BSS degree from the same department in 2001.

From 2010 to 2021, he served as executive director at Sanmar Properties Limited.

Mahbubur Rahman said, "In 2005, I came out of my current popular job and started my career in the real estate sector with a challenge. Nowadays, this sector has become a satisfying profession and many opportunities have increased. I believe that in the near future, the housing industry will flourish both at home and abroad.

Rupayan City Uttara / Mahbubur Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh had to let fuel prices rise by as much as 51.7% in August as it neither had the fiscal space to afford tariff reduction nor could it subsidise Petrobangla. PHOTO: Rajib Dhar/TBS

How India is handling the recession better than Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning

9h | Habitat
Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

10h | Videos
Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

22h | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

1d | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products