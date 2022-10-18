Mahbubur Rahman new CEO of Rupayan City Uttara 

M Mahbubur Rahman has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rupayan City Uttara.

Earlier, he served the company as deputy managing director (DMD), said a press release.

Prior to taking charge of Rupayan City Uttara, he worked with expertise and reputation in various sectors, including administration, human resources, housing project logistics, advertising and printing, business development, brand and marketing, customer service, operations, sales and revenue, and design development in various organisations .

M Mahbubur Rahman received his MSS degree from the International Relations department of Dhaka University in 2003 and his BSS degree from the same department in 2001.

From 2010 to 2021, he served as executive director at Sanmar Properties Limited.

Mahbubur Rahman said, "In 2005, I came out of my current popular job and started my career in the real estate sector with a challenge. Nowadays, this sector has become a satisfying profession and many opportunities have increased. I believe that in the near future, the housing industry will flourish both at home and abroad.