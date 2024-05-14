Mahbubur Rahman elected chairman of Primary Dealers Bangladesh
The 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Primary Dealers Bangladesh Limited (PDBL) was held on Wednesday (9 May).
The meeting was chaired by Md Afzal Karim, managing director & CEO of Sonali Bank PLC, where representatives from 20 member banks, including CEOs/MDs, senior management, and treasury heads, attended the meeting, reads a press release.
The Board of Directors unanimously elected Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of Mutual Trust Bank PLC, and Mohammad Jahangir, managing director & CEO of Rupali Bank PLC, as chairman and vice chairman of PDBL respectively.
Furthermore, Ashim Kumar Saha, deputy managing director and head of Treasury of Mercantile Bank PLC, was re-elected as the convener of the Technical Committee.