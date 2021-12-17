Mahboob Ali honoured for his contribution in creating entrepreneurs

Professor Muhammad Mahboob Ali of Dhaka Shool of Economics has been honored in recognition of his contribution in creating new entrepreneurs in the country.

The national English daily "The Global Nation" conferred the honour on Professor Ali recently for his continued efforts to inspire youth to become entrepreneurs.

Prof Ali has been serving as the head of the Department of Entrepreneurship Economics at Dhaka School of Economics.

He completed postdoctoral (Entrepreneurship, Thailand), PhD (Macroeconomics), MPhil (Financial Economics), MCom (India), MCA, MSS, BSS (Honors, Economics).

He also worked as the first coordinator of undergraduate programmes in a private university.

Prof Ali received an award from India's Global Entrepreneurship Grid for spreading entrepreneurship education in Bangladesh.