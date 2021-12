Country's magic icon Aliraj has fascinated the children with his outstanding magic show at Bijoy Mela at the United Group Chef's Table, organised to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's independence.

From 15-19 December, Aliraj performed a total of 12 magic tricks.

The children were especially mesmerized by the magic item 'young woman floating in the air' and 'young woman vanished' right before the bewildered eyes of the little viewers.